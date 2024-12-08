Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$17.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

TSE:LUN opened at C$13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$9.48 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

