Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Sells $1,135,116.00 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.31, for a total transaction of $1,135,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,410. The trade was a 24.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $320.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.32. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $368.29.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
