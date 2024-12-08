MaidSafeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $195.30 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $193.94 million and approximately $195.30 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,082,200 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafeCoin (MAID) is a proxy cryptocurrency that supports the SAFE Network, a decentralised data storage and communications platform prioritising security and privacy. Users will eventually exchange MAID for Safe Network Tokens to engage fully with the network’s ecosystem. The coin and network are developed by MaidSafe, a Scottish company founded by David Irvine.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

