Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Invests $583,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,992 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,307 shares of company stock worth $3,178,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

