Main Management LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,639,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,625,000 after acquiring an additional 793,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.