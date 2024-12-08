Main Management LLC Buys 372 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Main Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $219.83 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.99 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

