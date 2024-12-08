Main Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Main Management LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $76,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $97.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.