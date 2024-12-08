Main Management LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
BATS:PAVE opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
