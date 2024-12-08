Main Management LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.