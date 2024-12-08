Mark Price Eaton Sells 40,000 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total value of C$376,600.00.
Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Mark Price Eaton sold 10,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$91,600.00.
Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
