Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $29,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 47.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Masimo by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Masimo by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $169.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $178.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

