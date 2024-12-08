Meyer Malka Sells 1,535,681 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka sold 1,535,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $61,596,164.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,974,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,516,686.18. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $42.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.