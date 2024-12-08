Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5,185.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after buying an additional 2,199,290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,263 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,329,000 after purchasing an additional 961,801 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Microchip Technology by 234.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,391,000 after buying an additional 630,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,298,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,797,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.29 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

