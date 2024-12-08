MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 79,397 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,397 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $163,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 653,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 216,375 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.37 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

