MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $92,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,968,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $258.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.76 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

