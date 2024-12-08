MML Investors Services LLC Has $285.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,978,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,695 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $285,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

