MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $58,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGV opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

