MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,038 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 9.15% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $61,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTBA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after purchasing an additional 190,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,921,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,655,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 258,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.