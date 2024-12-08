Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

