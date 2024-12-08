Mosaic Financial Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 925,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,567,000 after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

