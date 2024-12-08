Mosaic Financial Group LLC Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $302.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.13 and a one year high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.69 and its 200-day moving average is $263.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

