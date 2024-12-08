Mosaic Financial Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

