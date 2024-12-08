Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 9,522 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $157,493.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,766,126 shares in the company, valued at $211,151,724.04. This trade represents a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,354 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $139,762.42.

On Friday, November 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,300 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $137,697.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $139,995.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $137,615.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 37,748 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $596,795.88.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $129,033.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $130,311.50.

On Thursday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $133,790.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,137 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $62,882.40.

On Thursday, October 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 150,432 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $2,330,191.68.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of -0.03. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $448,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

