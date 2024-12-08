My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.27 million and $23,520.18 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,392,422 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

