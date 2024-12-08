Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) rose 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 3,271,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,322,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,667,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 256,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 2.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 37,579 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Nano Dimension by 86.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 383,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 177,951 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

