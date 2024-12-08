Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 45.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 52.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $10,400,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

