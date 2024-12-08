National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 335.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,770 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $61,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 188.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.