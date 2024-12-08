National Bank of Canada FI Has $88.48 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,460,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095,578 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Catalent were worth $88,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at $646,849.50. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $61.83 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTLT

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.