National Bank of Canada FI Has $94.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $94,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after buying an additional 191,742 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

