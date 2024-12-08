National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $71,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $696.16 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.98 and a fifty-two week high of $712.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

