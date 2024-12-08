Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

