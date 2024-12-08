Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.92. 396,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 576,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Netlist from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Netlist Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $250.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 37.19% and a negative return on equity of 852.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

