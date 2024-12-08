Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 79 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.3% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.0% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $196.04. The company has a market cap of $531.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

