Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,648,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,126 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 1.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $40,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.