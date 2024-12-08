O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

