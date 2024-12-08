Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.
Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.
Occidental Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of OXY opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.