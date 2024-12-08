OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. 966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

OFS Credit Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.