ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

