Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces Resignation of Board Member Martha E. McGarry

Organon & Co. announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Martha E. McGarry has resigned from the company’s Board of Directors and as a member of the Talent Committee, effective immediately. The resignation, disclosed on December 4, 2024, was conveyed to the Board by McGarry herself.

It was noted in the filing that McGarry’s decision to step down was not due to any disputes or disagreements with Organon & Co. regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices. The departure of Martha E. McGarry marks a change within the leadership team of the pharmaceutical firm.

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the current report was signed on December 6, 2024, by Kirke Weaver, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Organon & Co. The filing did not disclose any immediate plans to fill the vacancy left by McGarry’s resignation.

Investors will be keen on observing any forthcoming updates from Organon & Co. regarding potential changes to the Board of Directors and how the firm will navigate this transition moving forward.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Organon & Co.’s 8K filing here.

