Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $15.42 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after buying an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after acquiring an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,636,000 after acquiring an additional 520,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

