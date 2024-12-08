Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 413,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,042,000 after acquiring an additional 289,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $27.40 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

