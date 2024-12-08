Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,458 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

