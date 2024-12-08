Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 808,180 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,180 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.00% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,175,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

