Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 10,516 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,832,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 73.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Unisys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 135,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $488.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

