Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $139,000 in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SRI opened at $6.49 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.32). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

