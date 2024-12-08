Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $174,000 Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,581,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,973 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at $3,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Navient in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NAVI stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,245. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

