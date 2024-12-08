Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

