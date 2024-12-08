Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 6.1% during the third quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,648,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,672 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 829,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 289,317 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 84.83, a PEG ratio of 249.60 and a beta of 1.33. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

