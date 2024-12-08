Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. Palomar has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $112.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $392,067.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,455.04. This represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $668,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,052,650.12. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,326 shares of company stock worth $2,688,779 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 48.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

