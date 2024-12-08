PaperClip Incorporated (PCPJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
PaperClip Price Performance
Shares of PCPJ stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Friday. PaperClip has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
PaperClip Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PaperClip
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for PaperClip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaperClip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.