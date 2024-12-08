PaperClip Incorporated (PCPJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PCPJ stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Friday. PaperClip has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.

