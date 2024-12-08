Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Patrick V. Auletta Sells 9,800 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 9,800 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $308,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,403.05. This represents a 44.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $439.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.18. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,986.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Park-Ohio by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

